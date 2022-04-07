Home>>
Russia-Ukraine talks continue: Kremlin
(Xinhua) 09:47, April 07, 2022
MOSCOW, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations but there remains a long way to go, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"There is still quite a long road ahead ... The working process is continuing, but more viscously than we want," Peskov told a daily briefing, stressing that Moscow would like Kiev to be more active during the negotiations.
The withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev region was to facilitate the peace talks, he told France's LCI broadcaster earlier in the day.
Russia is interested in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreeing to Russia's conditions, which were clearly formulated by the Russian delegation, so that the military operation will come to an end, he said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt introduces tourism incentives to ease losses from Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Hungary's PM proposes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Budapest
- Zelensky says talks with Russia to continue despite "atrocities" of Russian military
- Ukrainian president orders formal halt of trade with Russia
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: EU proposing new sanctions, Russia more prudent in food export
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.