Home>>
Ukrainian president orders formal halt of trade with Russia
(Xinhua) 08:27, April 07, 2022
KIEV, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to formalize the cessation of Ukraine's trade with Russia, the presidential press service said in a statement Wednesday.
In fact, import and export operations between Ukraine and Russia have been completely terminated since the start of the conflict, the statement said.
According to Ukraine's Fiscal Service, Ukraine saw a 38.7 percent year-on-year growth in trade with Russia in 2021 with a value of 10.09 billion U.S. dollars. Exports grew by 26.5 percent to 3.44 billion dollars, while imports increased by 45.9 percent to 6.65 billion dollars.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: EU proposing new sanctions, Russia more prudent in food export
- How is the US making a fortune out of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
- Over 20 bln USD of int'l aid allocated for Ukraine: central bank chief
- Ukraine sets up 7 humanitarian corridors
- Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.