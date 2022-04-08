US side initiator of Ukraine crisis

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

The ongoing Ukraine crisis is the result of a geopolitical game in which the US uses Ukraine as a chess piece in its attempt to pressure Russia in a step by step move.

Before the reunification of Germany, the US promised the Soviet Union that NATO would not expand “one inch eastward.” However, after the end of the Cold War, the US successively initiated five rounds of eastward enlargement of NATO, inviting 14 Eastern European countries and member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States to join NATO, continuously expanding the alliance toward Russia.

The US-led NATO forces bombed Belgrade without receiving the approval of the UN Security Council, destroying Serbia, and launching wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. All of these contributed to Russia’s feeling of being surrounded, said Academician Andrei Makine of the Institut de France.

The US launched the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Maidan Revolution in 2014 in Ukraine, supported a pro-American government in Ukraine, and enticed Ukraine to join NATO, turning Ukraine into a chess piece in its confrontation with Russia. The US, by using one country as its pawn to willfully challenge the security and forbearance of a major country, is actually the initiator of the Ukraine crisis.

