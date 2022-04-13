U.S. conspiring in favor of 21st-century Cold War

The arbitrary decision of the U.S.-led NATO alliance to move its so-called line of defense for collective security to the borders of Russia and Ukraine led to the Ukraine crisis. This further revealed the essence of American hegemony and the destructive effects of the Cold War mentality of the U.S.

Protecting global and regional peace and stability has never been a priority in Washington’s strategy. From enhancing connections between Five Eyes Alliance countries, to touting the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) comprising the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, Washington has continued to chant slogans about multilateralism in its public rhetoric, but has actually promoted “group politics” that feature a renewed closeness and exclusion in recent years.

The U.S. has rolled out its geopolitical maneuvers under the pretext of promoting regional cooperation. By struggling to build exclusive blocs, Washington has sought to revive the country’s Cold War mentality, revealing exactly the White House’s real intention to contain the development of other countries and consolidate its dominant position across the international landscape.

Despite it being decades after the end of the Cold War, certain U.S. politicians have never abandoned their Cold War mentality. Washington’s moves to maintain its global hegemony have created divisions and conflicts around the world. The U.S., now a Cold War plotter in the 21st century, is a true threat to world peace and stability.

