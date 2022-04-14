Overseas 'black sites' unerasable stain on US

(People's Daily App) 11:20, April 14, 2022

CIA “black site” detention facilities have been set up in countries under the banner of so-called "counter-terrorism" to secretly detain so-called "terror suspects" and torture them to extract confessions. These sites run by the US government across the world are a symbol of the US trampling over the rule of law and violating human rights. These secret facilities are a stain on the so-called "human rights" in the mouth of American politicians and one that can never be wiped out.

