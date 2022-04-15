Home>>
America: a Cold War conspirator in 21st century
The Ukraine crisis is a new trap set by America in the 21st century to consume Russia, control Europe and maintain American hegemony around the world.
It once again reveals that America is indeed a Cold War conspirator of the 21st century.
