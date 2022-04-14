US, Palau should not to provide platform for 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces: FM

(People's Daily App) 10:42, April 14, 2022

China deplores and firmly opposes the so-called “special envoy of Taiwan’s President” attending the Seventh Our Ocean Conference cohosted by Palau and the United States from April 13 to 14, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China did not recognize the “special envoy of Taiwan’s President,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing in Beijing.

“The US and Palau try to create the false impression of two Chinas by allowing officials of the Taiwan authorities to attend the meeting,” Zhao said. “There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, which is a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed by any individuals.”

Zhao urged US and Palau to abide by the one-China principle and not provide any platform for “Taiwan independence separatist forces.”

Zhao issued a stern warning to the Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

Any attempt to seek breakthroughs in the international community was “doomed to fail,” he said.

