Ranking races reflects 'racial discrimination and double standards' of US: FM

By He Jieqiong (People's Daily App) 09:13, April 15, 2022

Ranking races based on self-imposed criteria and selectively demonstrating sympathies reflects typical racial discrimination and double standards of the US, China said on Thursday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in Beijing in response to allegedly racist remarks which appeared in US media coverage of the ongoing Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Such an approach revealed “white supremacy and civilization superiority ingrained in some countries’ mind-set,” the spokesperson said.

“A country that styles itself as a ‘beacon of democracy’and role model for human rights has every reason to discard arrogance and prejudice under the pretext of justice, stop undermining peace and tranquility of other countries and the whole world, and earnestly make contributions to human civilization,” Zhao said.

Otherwise the US “would only further disparage its own credibility and reputation in the international community,” he said.

