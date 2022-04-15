Ranking races reflects 'racial discrimination and double standards' of US: FM
Ranking races based on self-imposed criteria and selectively demonstrating sympathies reflects typical racial discrimination and double standards of the US, China said on Thursday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in Beijing in response to allegedly racist remarks which appeared in US media coverage of the ongoing Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Such an approach revealed “white supremacy and civilization superiority ingrained in some countries’ mind-set,” the spokesperson said.
“A country that styles itself as a ‘beacon of democracy’and role model for human rights has every reason to discard arrogance and prejudice under the pretext of justice, stop undermining peace and tranquility of other countries and the whole world, and earnestly make contributions to human civilization,” Zhao said.
Otherwise the US “would only further disparage its own credibility and reputation in the international community,” he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- America: a Cold War conspirator in 21st century
- Overseas 'black sites' unerasable stain on US
- US, Palau should not to provide platform for 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces: FM
- U.S. inflation surges 8.5 pct in March, warrants Fed's aggressive rate hikes
- U.S. missing data amid possible new wave of COVID-19: Bloomberg
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.