Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:13, April 04, 2022

TAIPEI, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Monday reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, including 133 locally transmitted infections and 142 imported cases, said the island's disease monitoring agency.

Of the new locally transmitted cases, New Taipei had the highest number at 46, followed by Keelung at 31 and Taipei at 23, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 24,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 16,447 were local infections.

