Taiwan reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, with local cases rising

Xinhua) 13:12, April 04, 2022

TAIPEI, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 280 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 183 locally transmitted infections and 97 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

The number of locally transmitted cases on Sunday set a new daily high for the year, although 90 of the new local cases were asymptomatic, the agency said.

The new local cases covered 12 counties and cities in Taiwan, with New Taipei having the highest number at 71.

To date, Taiwan has reported 24,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 16,316 were local infections.

