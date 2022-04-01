China urges Japan to stay out of Taiwan-related affairs

Xinhua) 09:02, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said that Taiwan question is China's internal affair and urged Japan to stay out of it.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the comments when responding to a relevant question at a regular press conference.

Lately, there have been repeated dangerous calls in Japan that contravene the country's "Three Non-Nuclear Principles," which give its Asian neighbors and the international community strong reasons to be on high alert, Wu said.

China always opposes the deployment of nuclear weapons by nuclear-weapon states on other countries' territories, he said, adding that Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT), should earnestly fulfill its non-proliferation obligations.

"China urges Japan to deeply reflect on its history, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors, and stay committed to the path of peaceful development, not the other way around," said Wu.

