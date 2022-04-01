China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: military spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:59, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region and official exchanges or military contact between the United States and Taiwan in any form.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and brooks no external interference, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

There is no way out for Taiwan to bank on foreign support, and using weaponry to resist reunification is doomed to fail, he said.

