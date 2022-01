We Are China

Orthodox Christmas celebrated in Minsk, Belarus

Xinhua) 13:16, January 09, 2022

People attend Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A child attends Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People perform during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People perform during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People attend Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

