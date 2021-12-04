Chinese mainland reports 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:48, December 04, 2021

A staff member works in a "Falcon" air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 61 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Heilongjiang, four each in Hebei and Yunnan, and one in Guangdong.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases in four provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,083 by Friday, including 1,013 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,434 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, of whom 13 were from outside the mainland.

