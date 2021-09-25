Chinese mainland reports 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:53, September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian.

Also reported were 28 new imported cases, with nine in Guangdong, seven in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Fujian, Hubei and Guangxi, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Friday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 8,935 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 8,412 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 523 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,986 by Friday, including 1,020 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,330 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 348 asymptomatic cases, of whom 340 were imported, under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 65 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,176 cases, including 841 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,888 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

