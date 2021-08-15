Chinese mainland reports 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:42, August 15, 2021

Students get inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the local cases, 18 were reported in Jiangsu, five in Henan and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including 13 in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin, Shandong and Yunnan, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission added.

