Chinese mainland reports 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:40, August 13, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a vaccination site in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 6, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 26 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Henan, four in Hubei, two in Hunan and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 52 new imported cases, including 17 in Henan, nine each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Guangxi, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case was newly reported in Henan on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 7,809 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,076 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 733 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,260 by Thursday, including 1,884 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,740 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 34 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 499 asymptomatic cases, of which 391 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,820 cases, including 817 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,733 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,121 had been discharged in Taiwan.

