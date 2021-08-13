Home>>
Cuba slams attempts to politicize COVID-19 origin tracing
(Xinhua) 11:02, August 13, 2021
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cuba has called on the international community to reject attempts to politicize COVID-19 origin tracing.
Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday that countries need to work together to defeat the pandemic, instead of interfering in the scientific research on the disease to promote a political agenda.
The nation "calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity. We reject attempts to politicize, single out and stigmatize the studies on the origin of COVID-19," he said.
"We acknowledge China's responsible and transparent contribution in relation to the pandemic," he added.
