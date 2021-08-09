Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:10, August 09, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 2, 2021.(Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 41 in Henan Province, 38 in Jiangsu, 12 in Hunan and three in Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, including eight each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Beijing, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 7,674 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,954 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 720 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,826 by Sunday, including 1,603 patients still receiving treatment, 49 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,587 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 39 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 532 asymptomatic cases, of whom 401 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,782 cases, including 809 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,725 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,066 had been discharged in Taiwan.

