COVID-19: Debunking the U.S.’ politicization of the origin tracing of the virus

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, over 201 million cases have been identified with over 4.27 million deaths. The pandemic saw drastic changes to the way of life all of humankind. For the first time in centuries, global trade and commerce was essentially brought to a halt while airlines ceased operations for the first time since the Wright brothers took off over a century ago. Though humanity prevailed, it was not without a cost.

As the world is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists and majority of the politicians agree on one matter, that the origin of the COVID-19 virus holds the key to really understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic began and how we can avoid such pandemics in the future. And while the majority of the nations are cooperating and calling for a transparent and scientifically driven investigation into the origin of the virus, the U.S. has made a firm stance on its approach to tracing the origin of the virus.

Though unethical, The U.S. has politicized the origin tracing process of the COVID-19 pandemic to such an extent that it has given rise to Anti-Asian hate crime in the U.S. According to a research by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, Anti-Asian hate crimes have risen by over 169% post pandemic as the U.S. continue to allege that the COVID-19 virus originated from China.

However, if we were to impartially take a look at the origin of the COVID-19 from reputable and credible sources, we would see that the COVID-19 virus was making rounds around the globe much earlier than the first case reported in Wuhan, China.

According to an article published by the Reuters on 26th June 2020, Spanish virologists found traces of the COVID-19 virus in a sample of waste water collected in Barcelona in March 2019. This was 9 months prior to the first reported case in Wuhan, China.

Another article published by the Reuters also confirmed that blood samples taken by Italy’s National Cancer Institute in September 2019 also tested positive for COVID-19. This would mean that the COVID-19 virus was spreading in Italy 3 months prior to the first case in China.

A separate article published by the Reuters on 19th June 2020 stated that Italian scientists found traces of the COVID-19 virus in sewerage samples collected from the Italian cities of Milan and Turin in December 2019.

On 1st December 2020, the American Red Cross organization published a scientific report titled “Serologic testing of U.S. blood donations to identify SARS-CoV-2-reactive antibodies: December 2019-January 2020,” in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal. In this study, blood samples collected between 13th December 2019 and 17th January 2019 from across nine states were used to identify COVID-19 virus antibodies.

According to the American Red Cross, antibodies for the COVID-19 virus were present in the blood samples, indicating that the virus was present in the U.S. much earlier than 13th December 2019.

While this data points towards a much earlier outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. resulting in antibodies being produced in blood samples by 13th December 2019, it may also explain the devastating number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

According to the WHO, the U.S reported 35.8 million COVID-19 cases along with 616,000 deaths due to the virus. In comparison, China, the alleged origin source of the COVID-19 virus only recorded 93,498 cases with 4,636 deaths due to the virus.

This raises serious questions on the allegations raised by the U.S.

1. If China is the origin source of the COVID-19 virus, why were there such few cases even with a larger population?

2. If the U.S. is not the origin source of the virus, then how did their numbers reach so high? Is the U.S. medical system so dysfunctional?

3. Is it possible that the U.S. would shift blame on a pandemic that may have originated within their borders?

If we look back into the past, from 1932-1972, the United States Public Health Service and the US Centers for Disease Control injected and infected hundreds of African American males with the Syphilis virus under the guise of providing free health care for the African American community in Tuskegee, Alabama. The infamous Tuskegee Syphilis experiment shows that the U.S. has gotten away after infecting its own populace with a virus.

While it is unlikely that the U.S. will answer the world for these questions, it is axiomatic at this point that the U.S.’ politicization and deviancy from scientific facts on the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus is a part of a false flag operation. An unethical propaganda to shift blame for its failure to safeguard the lives of its own people and to control a disease which may have originated from within its own borders.

