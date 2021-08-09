Home>>
China's Yangzhou steps up COVID-19 prevention, control
(Xinhua) 08:18, August 09, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2021 shows the empty streets in downtown Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yangzhou now has one high-risk area and 75 medium-risk areas for COVID-19, and the city authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
