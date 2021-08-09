Central Chinese city classifies 7 areas as high-risk for COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:54, August 09, 2021

Medical workers take swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Jinshui District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The city of Kaifeng in central China's Henan Province on Sunday classified further seven areas as high-risk for COVID-19.

On Sunday, seven villages in Zhuangtou Town, Kaifeng, were labeled as high-risk areas, and other areas in the town have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters in Kaifeng.

All of Weishi County, which administers Zhuangtou Town, has implemented closed-loop management and suspended contact with people outside the county to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Henan reported four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kaifeng on Friday, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

The province recorded 49 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases between July 31 and Aug. 7 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)