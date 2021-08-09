Home>>
How U.S. mismanages COVID-19 response
(Xinhua) 08:22, August 09, 2021
As the world's largest economy and a major superpower, the U.S. was supposed to be more capable of controlling the pandemic. However, it mismanaged the COVID-19 response in many ways. Here's why.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's new ambassador to U.S. calls for anti-pandemic cooperation
- U.S. hospitals see surging patients as COVID-19 cases top 100,000 per day
- China strongly opposes U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs
- China's Wuhan samples over 11 million for COVID-19 testing
- Chinese vice premier urges coordinated flood relief, COVID-19 measures
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.