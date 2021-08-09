China curbs acts hindering anti-epidemic efforts

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Sunday highlighted five typical criminal acts hindering the country's epidemic prevention and control efforts.

The cases involved two major criminal charges, namely hindering the prevention and control of infectious diseases, and the willful dissemination of false information, said the SPP.

A few people have deliberately breached regulatory measures, such as the restriction of travel, in-home quarantine and fact-based reporting, resulting in severe consequences and risks, said Miao Shengming, an official at the SPP.

Through highlighting these typical cases, the SPP aims to help people improve their understanding of the regulatory measures and align themselves with the country's anti-epidemic efforts, Miao said.

