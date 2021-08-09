Mobile vaccination buses sent to communities, rural areas in Hengyang

Xinhua) 09:00, August 09, 2021

A resident receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination bus in Xidu Town of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 8, 2021. In order to facilitate the vaccination progress of residents, Hengyang County has sent mobile vaccination buses to communities and rural areas, making the vaccination services more convenient for the masses. (Photo by Liu Xinrong/Xinhua)

