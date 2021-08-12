Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:02, August 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including five each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 7,757 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,039 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 718 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,161 by Wednesday, including 1,836 patients still receiving treatment, 60 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,689 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 511 asymptomatic cases, of which 395 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,814 cases, including 816 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,731 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,111 had been discharged in Taiwan.

