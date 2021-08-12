New protective suits keep medical workers cool during dog days of Wuhan’s nucleic acid testing drive

People's Daily Online) 10:30, August 12, 2021

Photo shows Zhang Miao in a positive-pressure protective suit. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Thanks to the donation of positive-pressure protective suits from some manufacturers, front-line medical personnel who work outdoors at nucleic acid testing sites have enjoyed more coolness and comfort during the dog days of summer at a recent citywide testing drive, organized as a precaution against the COVID-19 resurgence, in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province.

These new protective suits are air-tight and designed to prevent contamination for those who wear them. The suits provide an external air supply ensuring that medical workers can breathe filtered air and stay cool amid sweltering temperatures.

Wearing such a new protective suit, Zhang Miao, a nurse from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, took swab samples for nucleic acid tests at a community in the city’s Wuchang district on Aug. 6. She noted that the hazmat suit creates a complete physical barrier between the wearer and the surrounding space, while the positive pressure within the suit minimizes the risk of exposure to contaminated air.

Compared to a conventional suit, the new one made her feel more comfortable and gave her a better view, Zhang explained, adding that her clothes while in the suit would not be soaked in sweat after hours of work.

A citizen surnamed Wang likened Zhang Miao in the suit to Baymax, a figure in the Disney animation Big Hero 6, remarking that the new look was so cute and could help children relax when taking a nucleic acid test.

