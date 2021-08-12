Home>>
Yangzhou launches 6th round of mass nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 09:14, August 12, 2021
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Guangling District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 11, 2021. The city launched its sixth round of mass nucleic acid testing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
