Yangzhou launches 6th round of mass nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 09:14, August 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Guangling District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 11, 2021. The city launched its sixth round of mass nucleic acid testing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

