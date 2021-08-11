US buck-passing game over COVID-19 destined to fail

With one hand manipulating the second phase of COVID-19 origin tracing and the other hand threatening the World Health Organization (WHO) and outspoken scientists to give up their science-based stance, certain people in the US have racked their brains to come up with a way to stigmatize China in the name of COVID-19.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

Whether it’s from the 1918 flu pandemic to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a tactic of the US to play a buck-passing game under the premise of tracing the origins of such diseases.

Research into the origins of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic is a scientific issue. However, in an attempt to fabricate lies about the origins of COVID-19, the US has exerted pressure on and censored all personnel calling for a scientific approach to conducting COVID-19 origin tracing. The US has politicized the virus, cast a shadow over the origin tracing process and shifted the second phase of origin tracing in the wrong direction.

The US itself is being severely torn apart by its own internal politics. Currently, its two main political parties are jockeying with each other over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shirking responsibility, scapegoating each other and wielding the pandemic as a tool to demonize the other side has been embraced as a common practice within the context of competitive electoral politics.

Facts and the truth speak louder than anything else, and any attempt to seek out a way to politicize the origin tracing of the virus and shift blame onto others as cover for one’s own mistakes will eventually be rooted out by the international community as nothing but a political ruse. The US, as a colossal producer of lies and the largest source of fake information in the world, is doomed to be at the receiving end of condemnation by the international community.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)