Home>>
Over 1.8 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:48, August 11, 2021
Residents wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination bus in Xidu Town of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xinrong/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vaccine mandates become "sticky issue" as COVID-19 cases top 36 mln in U.S.
- Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight
- Chinese mainland reports 83 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX facility
- Interview: Africa expects upcoming FOCAC meeting to help realize new public health order: Africa CDC official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.