Over 1.8 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:48, August 11, 2021

Residents wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination bus in Xidu Town of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xinrong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

