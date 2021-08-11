Chinese mainland reports 83 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:17, August 11, 2021

A grid-based community worker delivers daily necessities to a household under closed-off management in Ruili, Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021.(Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 83 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 54 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Hubei, seven in Henan, five in Hunan, two in Yunnan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 28 new imported cases, including 12 in Zhejiang, five in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin and Shandong.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

A total of 7,737 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 7,008 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 729 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,080 by Tuesday, including 1,789 patients still receiving treatment, 60 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,655 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 30 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 498 asymptomatic cases, of whom 392 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,798 cases, including 814 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,728 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,103 had been discharged in Taiwan.

