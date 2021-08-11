Chairman of Eastern Airports under probe over COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:09, August 11, 2021

NANJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Feng Jun, Party secretary and chairman of Eastern Airports that oversees the Nanjing Lukou International Airport, has been put under disciplinary and supervisory investigation by the anti-graft body of east China's Jiangsu Province for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.

Feng is being investigated by Jiangsu's provincial Communist Party of China (CPC) commission for discipline inspection and the provincial supervisory commission after a COVID-19 outbreak at the airport resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of China.

A new cluster of infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing. As of Monday, Nanjing, Jiangsu's provincial capital, had reported 233 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19.

