Home>>
WHO's 2nd phase of COVID-19 origin-tracing proposal politicized, says former Egyptian diplomat
(Xinhua) 08:32, August 11, 2021
The WHO's proposal to conduct a second-phase COVID-19 origin tracing in China was made under pressure from the U.S., says a former Egyptian diplomat.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: The ugly truth of America's pandemic response
- US: Instigator of racial conflicts
- China works to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries
- U.S. spooks accused of hacking into Chinese computers to pin blame for COVID outbreak on China: media
- Over 1.79 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.