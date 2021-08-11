Why U.S. tops the world in anti-pandemic failure

A research report exposing the truth about America's fight against COVID-19 was made public on Monday by three think tanks in Beijing.

According to the report titled "'America Ranked First'?! The Truth about America's Fight against COVID-19," the United States is well deserved to be the world's No. 1 anti-pandemic failure.

So far, the U.S. has recorded over 35 million COVID-19 cases with over 610,000 deaths, both the highest in the world.

How did the U.S., a country with medical facilities second to none, come this far during the pandemic?

