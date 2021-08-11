Britain reports highest daily coronavirus deaths since March

Passengers walk at St. Pancras International Station in London, Britain, on July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Britain recorded another 146 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily figure since March 12, according to official data released Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,503. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The country also reported another 23,510 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, raising the national tally to 6,117,540.

The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) showed that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant first detected in India.

The analysis showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 percent effective, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 92 percent effective, against hospitalization after two doses. The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain in Britain.

People walk past an ambulance in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

"It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab -- to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and three quarters of them have received both, according to the latest figures.

