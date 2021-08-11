Home>>
COVID-19 nucleic acid testing conducted in Zhangjiajie, central China
(Xinhua) 08:45, August 11, 2021
Citizens keep social distance while waiting for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 10, 2021. Since the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Zhangjiajie from July 29, the city has reported 53 locally-transmitted confirmed cases, and three asymptomatic carriers are currently under medical observation. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
