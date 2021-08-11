Home>>
East China's Yangzhou builds two advanced air-inflated testing labs
(Xinhua) 09:03, August 11, 2021
A staff member checks devices for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing at Yangzhou International Exhibition Center in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2021. In order to enhance its nucleic acid testing capabilities, Yangzhou is building two advanced air-inflated testing labs at Yangzhou International Exhibition Center. The labs, capable of automatic COVID-19 tests, can screen up to 1.5 million people every day using the ten-in-one mixed testing approach. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
