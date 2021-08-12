Bangladesh approves purchase of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China
DHAKA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has approved the purchase of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China.
Bangladesh's Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) Affairs at a meeting approved the purchase on Wednesday.
Shamsul Arefin, a senior Cabinet Division official, told journalists after the meeting that Bangladesh will buy the vaccines from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
The Bangladeshi government has recently launched countrywide a mass vaccination drive following the surging COVID-19 positivity rate in parts of Bangladesh since June.
Bangladesh reported 10,420 new COVID-19 cases and 237 more deaths on Wednesday, making the case tally at 13,86,742 and death toll at 23,398, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Medical workers work round-the-clock in lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhengzhou, C China
- US buck-passing game over COVID-19 destined to fail
- Truth about America's fight against COVID-19: Anti-science and against common sense
- Experts worldwide oppose politicizing COVID-19 origins, urge impartial scientific research
- Politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing will cost more lives: Chinese ambassador to Nepal
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.