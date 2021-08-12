Medical workers work round-the-clock in lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhengzhou, C China

Xinhua) 08:16, August 12, 2021

A medical worker works in a lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2021. Zhengzhou launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Aug. 8. By the end of Aug. 10, over 11.95 million people have been tested. In the Kingmed Diagnostics labs in Zhengzhou, over 600 medical workers and 300 equipments work round-the-clock. They can test more than 200,000 tubes every day, which can screen more than 2 million people according to the mixed test ratio of 10:1. (Xinhua/Li An)

