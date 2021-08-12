Home>>
Leaks and spills: What happened in the U.S. coronavirus labs?
(CGTN) 11:29, August 12, 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that COVID-19 was "likely and very likely" introduced through an intermediate host. However, many people, including U.S. scientist Ralph Baric, were reluctant to accept the finding. As scientists who have been dealing with the coronavirus for years, perhaps their obsession with the "laboratory leak theory" is actually due to some real dangerous stories from inside the labs around them.
