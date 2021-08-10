Chinese mainland reports 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:13, August 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2021 shows a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Guangling District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan, 15 in Hubei and six in Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 35 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Fujian on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

A total of 7,709 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,989 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 720 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,969 by Monday, including 1,702 patients still receiving treatment, 54 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,631 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 501 asymptomatic cases, of whom 387 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,790 cases, including 813 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,725 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,096 had been discharged in Taiwan.

