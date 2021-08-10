The U.S. way of combating COVID-19
While the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is running rampant around the world and the pandemic prevention and control situation remains grim, the U.S. States is still hyping up the COVID-19 "lab leak" theory.
When scientists and experts called for a scientific way to curb the pandemic, it focused on playing scapegoating game and pointing its finger at China to cover up its own failure in combating COVID-19.
However, stigmatizing other countries will not help it curb the pandemic, and blaming others will only delay the opportunity to save lives in its country.
Politicizing virus origin tracing in an attempt to scapegoat others will also undermined the ongoing international anti-virus cooperation. The U.S. should stopping using origin tracing as a tool to practice political manipulation and spread the "political virus." (John Lee)
