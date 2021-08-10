Languages

Archive

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Home>>

Yangzhou launches fifth round of COVID-19 mass testing

(Xinhua) 08:52, August 10, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Jiangdu District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 9, 2021. The city of Yangzhou has launched its fifth round of COVID-19 mass testing on Monday. (Photo by Yu Xing/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories