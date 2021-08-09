Home>>
U.S. virus surge reveals partisan divide, racism: experts
(Xinhua) 16:52, August 09, 2021
Frustration and concern are mounting across the United States as the country's new COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, topped 100,000 on Friday, hitting a six-month high since February.
The latest surge has raised new questions about the significant inadequacies in the U.S. disjointed, piecemeal response to the pandemic, which has been led by governors, mayors and local health departments with the federal government playing a supporting role.
What is worse, nearly 18 months into the pandemic, there's no consensus on masking, vaccination and other mitigation measures because of partisan divide and political polarization, experts have said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Central China's Zhangjiajie launches 2nd round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing
- China's inflation steady in July despite floods, COVID-19 resurgence
- China's Zhengzhou launches 3rd round of citywide nucleic acid testing
- U.S. politicization on COVID-19 origin tracing a false flag operation: media
- China takes lead at int'l forum addressing COVID-19 vaccine inequality: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.