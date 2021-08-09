U.S. politicization on COVID-19 origin tracing a false flag operation: media

Xinhua) 13:17, August 09, 2021

Tourists are seen near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

It is an unethical propaganda to shift blame for its failure to safeguard the lives of its own people and to control a disease which may have originated from within its own borders, said Maldives-based social advocate and activist Hamdhan Shakeel.

COLOMBO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- It is axiomatic at this point that the U.S. politicization and deviancy from scientific facts on the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus is a part of a false flag operation, said an article published in Maldives News Network on Sunday.

While the majority of the nations are cooperating and calling for a transparent and scientifically-driven investigation into the origin of the virus, the United States has made a firm stance on its approach to tracing the origin of the virus, Maldives-based social advocate and activist Hamdhan Shakeel wrote in the article under the headline "COVID-19: Debunking the U.S. politicization of the origin tracing of virus."

The United States has politicized the origin tracing process of the COVID-19 pandemic to such an extent that it has given rise to anti-Asian hate crime in the United States, Shakeel said.

