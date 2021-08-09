China's Zhengzhou launches 3rd round of citywide nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 14:45, August 09, 2021

People queue up to receive testing at a nucleic acid testing spot in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 8, 2021. Zhengzhou launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Sunday to cope with a COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

