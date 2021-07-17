Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:48, July 17, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 28 new imported cases, of which 11 were reported in Yunnan, five in Hunan, four in Fujian, three in Shanghai, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday.

A total of 6,952 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 6,483 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 469 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,213 by Friday, including 538 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,039 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on the day.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 444 asymptomatic cases, of which 439 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,378 cases, including 763 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,677 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,131 had been discharged in Taiwan.

