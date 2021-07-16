Chinese mainland reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 10:48, July 16, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 36 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among the imported cases, 15 were reported in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, four each in Tianjin and Guangdong, two each in Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and one each in Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, said the commission.

A total of 6,924 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 6,455 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 469 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,183 by Thursday, including 536 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,011 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on the day.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 451 asymptomatic cases, including 446 imported ones, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,346 cases, including 759 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,675 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,083 had been discharged in Taiwan.

