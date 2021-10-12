Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Two projects of Pu’er rank among national intangible cultural heritages

(People's Daily Online)    15:49, October 12, 2021

Recently, the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on publishing the fifth batch of protection units for representative projects of national intangible cultural heritages. The Menglian County Cultural Center, Pu’er City, with Xuanfu Division Etiquette Music and Dance as the representative intangible cultural heritage project, and the Ximeng County Cultural Center, with Wa Brocade Skills as the representative intangible cultural heritage project, were officially selected as protection units for representative projects of national intangible cultural heritages.


