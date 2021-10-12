Two projects of Pu’er rank among national intangible cultural heritages

Recently, the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on publishing the fifth batch of protection units for representative projects of national intangible cultural heritages. The Menglian County Cultural Center, Pu’er City, with Xuanfu Division Etiquette Music and Dance as the representative intangible cultural heritage project, and the Ximeng County Cultural Center, with Wa Brocade Skills as the representative intangible cultural heritage project, were officially selected as protection units for representative projects of national intangible cultural heritages.