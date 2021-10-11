China issues outline to promote standardized national development

Xinhua) 08:15, October 11, 2021

Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has issued an outline to promote standardized development at the national level in its pursuit of high-quality development and modernization.

The document, jointly released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, details measures to ensure the country realizes its long-term development goals through 2035.

With improvements to be made in the standardized management system with Chinese characteristics, a market-driven, government-guided and enterprise-oriented standardized development pattern featuring mass participation and opening-up and integration will take shape in China by 2035.

Reforms will be made in standardization work by 2025, the document notes. Both government and the market will contribute to the standards-making process, all economic sectors will be covered by industry standards, and international cooperation on the standardization work will be deepened extensively, it says.

